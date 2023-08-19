Selena Gomez attends Karol G’s concert in Los Angeles, sings along to her hit songs

Selena Gomez was living her best life at Karol G’s concert in Los Angeles. The Hollywood star, who is preparing to release a new single and her third studio album, was spotted on Friday night, August 18, at the Rose Bowl Stadium in California. Karol G’s boyfriend, Feid, was also in the audience. The pair prefer to keep their romance away from the public. However, the singer was spotted arriving at the concert, joined by his mom and Karol G’s mom.

This was the Colombian musician’s first night performing in Los Angeles, as she is set to take the stage on Saturday night. Among the rest of the celebrities attending the show was Alicia Keys, who previously met Karol G in Bogotá, Colombia, and shared a sweet moment with her at the ‘Alica + Keys World Tour.’

Selena Gomez at Karol G’s concert in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/uWRcTM6CCP — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 19, 2023

Selena and Karol have seemingly become fast friends, as the ‘Only Murders in The Building’ actress was seen entering the venue and jumping up and down in excitement, surrounded by her security entourage. She was also seen singing along to her hit song ‘MAMIII’ featuring Becky G.

feid en el concierto de Karol g💚🩷 pic.twitter.com/5Zw0y6Esl2 — karen (@PR3HIBXDO) August 19, 2023

Fans of the two stars were thrilled to see Selena in the audience, as this confirms the pair are both supportive of each other, with Karol G previously attending the singer’s birthday party in Los Angeles, where she posed for a series of photos with Christina Aguilera and the rest of the guests.

This also fuels rumors of a possible collaboration between Karol G and Selena, which could be included in the star’s upcoming album, which is set to be released this year. Earlier this week Selena shared more details about her new music, including behind-the-scenes photos of her new music video.