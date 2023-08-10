2023 Lollapalooza Festival©GettyImages
Karol G responds to Anuel AA in new song ‘Mi ex tenia razon’ after his song ‘Mejor que yo’

“Mi ex was right. He said I wouldn’t find anyone like him. And someone better arrived, who treats me better than him,” she says in the song.

By Daniel Neira

Karol G is preparing for the release of her latest project ‘Mañana Será Bonito: Bichota Season’ following her historic performance at Lollapalooza. The Colombian singer recently revealed the tracklist and collaborations of her new album, with one of the songs seemingly referring to her previous relationship with singer Anuel AA.

Fans pointed out that her new song ‘Mi ex tenía razón’ is actually a response to Anuel’s recent song ‘Mejor que yo,’ which he dedicated to her amid her new romance with her new boyfriend Feid. “He doesn’t understand you like I do,” the song says, “What you lost in me you’re looking for in him.”

And while Karol G did not say anything immediately after the release of his song, she is now about to release a track dedicated to him in response to his song. A new clip posted on social media shows the singer performing in an intimate setting with her band, wearing a cowboy hat and vibing to the rhythm of the song, which is inspired by Regional music.

“Mi ex was right. He said I wouldn’t find anyone like him. And someone better arrived, who treats me better than him,” she says in the song. The talented musician shared her excitement about her new project, which is set to be released tonight.

Fans of the star are excited about her new era, as her music collaborations with Kali Uchis, Peso Pluma, Young Miko, and more, are also included on this new album.

