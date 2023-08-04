Karol G kicks off her tour with jaw-dropping show at Lollapalooza: Watch the highlights

Karol G proved to be one of the most incredible performers of our generation. The Colombian singer captivated the audience during her historic set at Lollapalooza, showing off her vocal talent and kicking off her highly anticipated ‘Mañana Será Bonito’ tour at the popular music festival in Chicago.

The musician took the stage and introduced her all-women band, continuing her successful era following the release of her latest album and the announcement of her new project ‘Mañana Será Bonito: Bichota Season.’

Karol G started her performance with her hit song ‘TQG’ featuring Shakira, officially becoming the first Latina artist to headline Lollapalooza. The singer looked stunning in a Y2K-inspired outfit, showing off her best dance moves while wearing striped black-and-gold bell bottom pants, paired with a white Rolling Stones graphic top with fringe trim, and black heeled boots.

The singer also showcased her signature long pink hair from this era. Karol G went on to perform ‘Besties’ and ‘X Si Volvemos’ before revealing that this was her first on stage performance after 5 months. “This is amazing!” She said revealing that she has been working on her English.

Surrounded by flags from Latin America, including Colombia, Mexico, and Ecuador, among others, Karol G shared her appreciation for her fans. “We are here in Chicago and we have some special things prepared for everyone. So before continuing with Mañana Sera Bonito, I need to make a pause because there are some iconic songs before the start of Bichota Season,” she said, making the crowd excited as she performed ‘Tusa,’ her feature with Nicki Minaj, and her collaboration with Becky G ‘Mamiii.’

Karol G continued to sing ‘200 Copas,’ ‘Gucci Los Paños,’ and sang a special version of ‘Mientras Me Curo del Cora.’ The artist finished her historic set by singing ‘Amargura’ for the second time, as it’s one of the favorite songs from her album, ending an incredible evening of music with fireworks, celebrating with Chicago as the perfect backdrop.

