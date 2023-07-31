Karol G’s new album: Everything we know including rumored collaborations and release date

Karol G is making a major announcement today. The Colombian singer has surprised her fans with a new album coming sooner than expected, and while the artist had hinted at a new era with the unexpected release of her song ‘S91,’ which included a sweet tribute to her mom, the star is making fans go crazy with the upcoming release of ‘Mañana Será Bonito: Bichota Season.’

The new album will have 10 songs and is set to drop on August 11, with Karol G also showing the new cover art which seems to set the stage for her new era, including a more sensual and dark approach, in contrast to her previous album ‘Mañana Será Bonito.’

“This tour wouldn’t be the same without the end of this story,” she wrote on Instagram, showing her incredible figure in the teaser, wearing a black bikini and her long signature pink hair.

Fans of the singer are already sharing their excitement on social media and rumors about new music collaborations seem to be growing.

Following Karol G’s attendance at Selena Gomez’s birthday celebration, fans of the pair think they might be having a collab on the way, as Selena recently shared a photo from the studio, revealing that she is working on new music.

Another rumored collaboration includes Christina Aguilera, who shared her love for Karol G and Selena on a recent Instagram post following the party in Los Angeles. “Love these girls,” she wrote, posting a photo of the birthday girl and Karol G, with the Colombian singer adding “Cuties,” in the comments.