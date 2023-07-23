Selena Gomez celebrates her birthday with Karol G, Christina Aguilera Paris Hilton, and more: See Pics

Selena Gomez just celebrated her birthday with a star-studded party. The Hollywood star turned 31 and invited her closest friends, dancing the night away and showing off her best outfit.

The acclaimed actress looked stunning in red, paired with a black blazer, black strappy heels, diamond hoop earrings, and black sunglasses.

Selena was surrounded by her celebrity friends, including Paris Hilton, Christina Aguilera, Sabrina Claudio, Benny Blanco, and Colombian singer Karol G, who wore a pink corset dress and clear pumps.

The two singers were all smiles having fun at her birthday party in new photos posted by Selena. They also posed for a series of photos, with fans going crazy and sharing their excitement for their unexpected friendship, however others pointed out that they are both signed to the same record label.

Karol G previously posted a video on her way to the event, giving her fans and followers a glimpse of her look, wearing her hair in a ponytail and accessorizing with a heart necklace, a diamond bracelet, and hoop earrings.

“KAROL G EN EL CUMPLEAÑOS DE SELENA MI GENTE LATINO,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “My karol g x selena gomez agenda is in full effect. WE LOVE WHEN INTERSCOPE GIRLIES LINK UP,” alluding to a potential collaboration between the two stars.