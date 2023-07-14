Why Karol G’s mom cried after watching her new music video: Watch the emotional moment

Karol G’s mom, Martha Navarro, had a very emotional reaction after watching her daughter’s latest music video. The Colombian singer released her new project S91, in which she opens up about her journey to worldwide success, and sends a message to everyone who didn’t believe in her at the start of her career.

“Why did you start crying?” Karol G asks her mom in a new clip posted on social media after she watches the video next to her daughter. “Did your dad watch it already?” Martha asks Karol G. “Tell me what it reminded you of,” the singer says to her mom while recording her sweet reaction.

- "Mi mamá nos llevo al colegio toda la vida y nos enseño el Salmo 91 para rezarlo después de salir de casa todos los dias por la mañana (decía que eran palabras sagradas de protección)".✨️❤️‍🩹🦈🎀 pic.twitter.com/bVBd4ANFCF — Karol G (@KarolGWW) July 13, 2023

“My mom took us to school all her life and she taught us to pray Psalm 91 every time we left home in the mornings,” Karol G previously said, adding that “those were sacred words of protection.” The singer can be seen repeating the protection prayer at the end of the music video, making her mom emotional after learning that she named the song after the special moment and included it in the video.

Karol G can also be heard shedding tears, to which Martha responds by hugging and kissing her. “God bless you,” she says to her daughter. “My mom started crying watching the video,” she says calling her dad, who quickly enters the room to see what happens.