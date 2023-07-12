Karol G recreates Christina Aguilera’s ‘Dirrty’ hairstyle in new music video

Karol G is preparing for the release of her new song ahead of her highly anticipated tour ‘Mañana Será Bonito’ following the success of her latest album. The Colombian star released a new teaser for the track titled S91, accompanied by visuals that show the singer in the middle of the desert, sporting a black ensemble and a new hairstyle.

And while many are sharing their excitement for the new song, other online users are focusing on Karol G’s hairstyle, which seems to be influenced by Christina Aguilera’s iconic hair in 2022 during her ‘Dirrty’ era, which consists of mixing edgy braids onto straight long hair.

Christina’s ‘Dirrty’ look is definitely one of her signature looks from her career, and now that Y2K is coming a comeback, it seems like the perfect time to recreate the fabulous hairstyle. Karol G can be seen in the video with her long pale pink hair, with strips of black mixed, giving her an edgier vibe with the braids.

The two successful singers have shown love for each other before, even having a sweet interaction in 2022 during the Billboard Women in Music awards. “Christina Aguilera, I love you mami. Thank you for calming me down backstage,” the Colombian singer said on stage, sharing her appreciation for her as she accepted her award.

And while we wait for a potential music collaboration between the pair, we can’t wait to see if there are more Y2K references in Karol G’s new music video, as she revealed that this new song and video are very meaningful to her. “Remember that I always save the best for last,” she wrote.”