Christina Aguilera has had enough of being pitted against other singers: ‘Let’s grow up’

Christina Aguilera is moving on. The successful singer is not interested in talking about drama from the past and is not looking to be “baited” into new conflict with fellow musicians.

During a recent interview on the ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast, Christina looked back at many moments from her career, including controversial subjects. The singer detailed how she used to be compared with other female artists, including times where she was pitted against them.

She went on to explain that she appreciates how the industry has changed and how women are now supporting each other’s careers. “Back then there was a lot of, it was a different business where there was a lot of female comparisons and double standards with women and it was a constant pitting against each other and it just felt like punches in the face,” she said. “It was hard to just constantly feel like you’re making music and something you love and then someone’s spinning something so negative about it.”

“Now I see women more than ever talking to each other and it’s okay and so accessible with our phones, social media, that’s the positive of it, we get to have more accessibility to each other,“ she continued, “You’re so used to creating creating walls and defensive mechanisms because people are baiting you and you’re like, ‘Wait, I didn’t say that,’ and, ‘I didn’t say it like that.’”

Christina says she has been “in the business long enough to know,” and wants “none of it anymore, to be part of the headline.” The singer declared that she doesn’t like “getting poked under the table, because then the claws come out.“

“I’m not gonna be baited anymore. It happened for a long time too. This happened even after I had my babies,” she added. “I don’t need to be talking about things that happened decades ago. Let’s grow up, let’s embrace. Now more than ever is the time for that.”