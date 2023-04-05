Christina Aguilera details double standards with Justin Timberlake while on tour

Christina Aguilera is looking back at some defining moments of her successful career in the entertainment industry. The 42-year-old singer has had many collaborations and features with different artists, and while many of her experiences have been positive, she has faced difficulties, especially early in her career.

The star recently appeared in the ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast and talked about her time working with Justin Timberlake on their 2003 ‘Justified & Stripped’ tour. “There was a lot of double standards with it,” Christina began to explain. “Because I went on tour with Justin, we did the Stripped [&] Justified tour and there were things where I was just like, ‘Why is it okay for him and not okay for me, you know what I mean?‘”

Fans of the singer remember this time of Christina’s career as the moment she was pushing boundaries in the industry, however she says it “was a different business where there was a lot of female comparisons and double standards with women.”

She also revealed she was uncomfortable with things that happened during that era. “It’s just like I was constantly pushing back in my way. I mean, it was so inappropriate sometimes, the things that were asked about that era,” Christina said. ”It was hard to just constantly feel like you’re making music and doing something you love and then someone spinning something so negative about it,” she added, “It just felt like just punches in the face.”

Now the singer says she is “excited” to see the way women in the industry are rooting for each other. “I’m just so excited to see more women supporting women because now you’re cutting through the middle man a lot more,” she concluded. “Which is really, really nice.”