Christina Aguilera celebrates Pride in sheer jumpsuit and chain harness: See her looks

Christina Aguilera celebrated pride month in New York City with some incredible fashion moments. The 42-year-old star gave a perfect performance of some of her greatest hits, including ‘Genie in a Bottle,’ ‘Dirrty’ and ‘What A Girl Want.’

The singer wore a black leather coat trench coat and a rhinestone jumpsuit, paired with black boots and black sunglasses, as she stepped out on Stonewall Day 2023 in NYC, commemorating the anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall uprising. “Such an honor,” Christina wrote on Instagram.

She also wore a similar jumpsuit, but this time adorned with rainbow sequins. She also wore leather underwear on top and accessorized the ensemble with a matching choker and chain body jewelry. Christina wore her long blonde hair in pigtails and rocked the perfect makeup look for her performance.

The fan-favorite artist also posed in a neon green swimsuit ahead of her concert, showing off her incredible physique and wearing red Versace sunglasses, black stiletto heels, and a red lip. “XTINA LIQUID ICON,” the swimsuit read.

“It has been such a long and beautiful journey in my career, and I feel like I’ve come full circle today at this point,” she said on stage. “Thank you guys so much for giving me everything a girl could have asked for. I want to give everything back to you at this point. You deserve all of it and more.”

“Sometimes we have to remember to stay hopeful and wish others well even in the darkest times. So let’s put well wishes into the world,” she added. “Here’s hoping for a beautiful future.”

