Karol G celebrates her dad’s unwavering love and support

Karol G is a well-known artist who has achieved remarkable success, including two Latin GRAMMY awards and 199 Diamond certifications from the RIAA in the United States.

Undoubtedly she is a top-selling artist, but despite her ability to shatter records and being the first female artist to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200 with a Spanish-language album, when it comes to family, she is simply Carolina — a devoted daughter and sister who values the importance of having a solid support system.

Daughter to Guillermo Giraldo And Marta Navarro, Carolina Giraldo Navarro, acknowledges her parents’ sacrifices and believes that her success is a reflection of their success as well. As Father’s Day approaches, The Colombian star shared with HOLA! USA her plans to celebrate her dad’s unwavering love and support.

©GettyImages



Karol G poses with her parents at the “Karol G, La Guerrera del Genero” documentary screening on March 9, 2019 in Miami, Florida.

“At home is where you start believing in yourself first. My dad always encouraged me and extended his hand to support me,” she told HOLA! USA exclusively. “My dad took my dreams as his homework. Besides Father’s Day, I always spend time with my parents and bring them anywhere I go so they can enjoy the fruits of the labor.”

©GettyImages



Karol G’s parents pose at the “Karol G, La Guerrera del Genero” documentary screening on March 9, 2019 in Miami, Florida.

Karol G aspires to inspire other parents to support their children’s dreams and aspirations beyond material success. “I always talk about my dad because I hope one day, someone hears me and decides to be more supportive of their kid’s dreams and goals. Beyond topping charts, this is one of the legacies I would like to leave behind,” she assures. “This is my testimony, and I hope it inspires another dad to be the same.”