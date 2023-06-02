The highly anticipated Barbie movie soundtrack boasts an exciting addition — a reggaetón poised to be a hit titled “Watati” by the Colombian sensation Karol G.

Produced by the acclaimed Ovy on the Drums, the upbeat and cheerful track features Aldo Ranks and begins with Karol G’s charming phone conversation before transitioning into her catchy verse.

©Barbie Movie



Karol G releases ‘Watiti’ part of the ‘Barbie’ movie soundtrack

Recently, a snippet of the song was previewed on the official TikTok account for Barbie the Album, where Ken and Barbie were seen rollerblading through the vibrant Venice Beach in Los Angeles. This latest release comes after the album’s lead single, “Dance the Night” by Dua Lipa.

The album is packed with tracks from a diverse range of famous artists such as Ava Max, Charli XCX, Dominic Fike, Fifty Fifty, Gayle, Haim, Ice Spice, Kali, Khalid, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, PinkPantheress, Tame Impala, and the Kid Laroi, with more exciting announcements to come leading up to the release of the highly anticipated Barbie movie.

Enjoy WATATI below

The incredibly talented singer has been generating a lot of buzz lately with the release of her latest album, Mañana Será Bonito, which has made history by securing the #1 spot on the Billboard Top 200 chart. With the success of her album, Karol G has become a household name, and her loyal fans can now look forward to experiencing her music live in stadiums across the United States through her much-anticipated “Mañana Será Bonito” tour.

If you’re one of her fans, we have some exciting news to share! As Karol G continues adding more dates to her tour, Cash App offers exclusive pre-sale tickets to her loyal fans! You can access the pre-sale tickets HERE starting on June 8th at 8 AM EST, and the general on-sale for the tour begins on June 9th. Take advantage of this incredible opportunity to see Karol G perform live!