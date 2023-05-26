Nicki Minaj shows love for Karol G and reveals why she never performed ‘Tusa’: ‘Lo siento’

Nicki Minaj is showing her appreciation for Karol G after their successful collaboration in Spanish. The Colombian singer talked to ELLE about how she met the rapper and how they instantly connected and worked together.

Karol G revealed that she contacted Nicki on Instagram after she finished the song. “We never met before,” the singer said. “It was so special for me that she loved the song and she just jumped on it.”

“Seeing lyrics in Spanish. We were really grateful about her like celebrating our Latina community,” she explained. “I remember the pandemic, this song was one people used to sing in the balcony, so this one is really really special. I love ‘Tusa’ too.”

Following her interview Nicki revealed that she “fell in love” after listening to ‘Tusa,’ and she was dancing with her husband “non stop” in the backyard. “We swore we were doing the merengue. The song made us feel so happy. That’s how I knew it was the one.”

Nicki also reacted to some viral videos, including one where she can be seen rapping her verse in Spanish in one of her Instagram Live videos, and another where Bad Bunny is singing along to ‘Tusa.’

She concluded by sharing the reason why she never performed the song with Karol G after she was asked to do it on two different award shows. “By that time I had gotten preggers tho & I was still keeping it a secret. I hated having to pass up on it but papa was growing in mama tummy. Lo siento por mus fans Latinos,” Nicki concluded.