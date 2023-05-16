Karol G on the importance of representing Latinas: ‘We have our side of the story’

Karol G is getting real about her impact on the music industry and what this means for her Latin fans. The Colombian singer was featured on the new cover of W Magazine, where she opened up about some of the struggles she found at the beginning of her career.

“In the Anglo market, you see a lot of girls doing their thing, like Ariana Grande, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, and Cardi B,” She explained. “For us in the Latina community, it’s different,” adding that “It has been very hard to find a place of respect in this industry.”

The acclaimed musician says she is now “happy to see the movement grow and be at the point where girls are representing and saying, ‘We have our side of the story. We have different situations and moods; we are good girls, bad girls, boss girls—we feel, we have intimacy, we like sex too.’”

She also revealed that apart from wanting her fans to identify with her songs, she is also very authentic when it comes to sharing her life experiences with her fans. “It was super hard for me to open myself up in very different ways. Every song tells a story about me, about my life,” she said, about her new album.

“I think those moments are the ones that create our personalities and make us stronger for the bigger things to come. I always say, ‘The shark makes the fish swim faster!’” Karol G said.

She also shared her appreciation for her family, as she has felt supported every step of the way. “They believed in me since the first day,” she revealed. “So I’m always trying to send the message that families should trust their kids and let them be whatever they want.”