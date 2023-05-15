Karol G goes back to blue hair for ‘special’ Tiny Desk performance: WATCH

Karol G is sharing her excitement for the release of her new Tiny Desk concert, giving her fans an intimate performance and a sense of nostalgia, as she decided to bring back her blue hair to sing some of her most emotional songs from her latest album ‘Mañana Sera Bonito.’

“I am excited to tell you my Tiny Desk is out today from my album Mañana Sera Bonito,” she said on Instagram Stories. “It was beautiful, we had a great time. The Tiny Desk format is very special because is the most natural and real you will see of an artist,” she explained.

“There are no effects,” she added, “is very special, very intimate.” Karol G went on to say that she wanted to wear her blue hair again, because she wrote “part of the album” at what seems to be a meaningful time for her, and wanted to have something to remind her of those moments.

“Let’s bring some Mexican vibe,” she said before singing ‘Gucci Los Paños.’ Karol G also performed stripped-down versions of ‘Pero Tú,’ ‘Carolina’ and ‘Mercurio.

“I don’t know why I’m so nervous,” she said, sharing her appreciation for the Tiny Desk experience. “This is the first time that I’m singing some of these songs here in this version,” the singer added.

Fans seem to think that Karol G decided to sing some of the most emotional songs of the album with her blue hair, as it represents a different time for the singer.