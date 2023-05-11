Celebrity news

Anuel AA shares ‘last post’ about his relationship with Karol G

Ever since the release of Karol G’s last record, Anuel has been alluding to their relationship, even tagging her in a post.

By Maria Loreto -New York

Anuel AA appears to be done sharing the details of his relationship with Karol G to the world. Following various posts, songs, and even a tagged post on Instagram, Anuel has shared his “last post” on the subject.

Anuel’s post is tagged onto his Instagram page and shows him laughing and leaning against a motorcycle. In the caption, he celebrates the success of “Mejor que yo,” the song that he dedicated to Karol G, although it’s mostly about her new boyfriend, Feid. The post says that some of his fans want him to dedicate more romantic songs, with him writing in Spanish: “My queens, I’ve dedicated romantic songs several times.” “This is the last post where I talk about this subject, I love you all.”

Over the course of his U.S. tour, Anuel has alluded to his relationship with Karol G, sharing photos of himself with a fan banner that reads “F*ck Ferxxo,” the name of Feid’s last record. He also tagged her in an Instagram post, which resulted in Karol G erasing the photos she had with him on her Instagram.

In his concert, before performing “Secreto,” the song he and Karol G released to confirm their relationship, he said: “I think you didn’t delete those pictures. I think it was your jealous boyfriend.”

Anuel, Feid and Karol G will all be hosting concerts all through the year, meaning that there’s plenty of opportunities for drama and public digs.

