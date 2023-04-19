Karol G is not afraid to experiment with different hair colors. The Colombian singer, who recently made history along with Ana de Armas as Latinas to host SNL, took to social media to debut her latest hairdo, a gorgeous pastel pink tone which she is over the moon about and excited to show it off to her fans!

In the past, Karol G has had a variety of hair colors. She had a blue tone, which marked a significant moment in her career. Last summer, she ditched the blue and rocked a fiery red that many compared to the Little Mermaid. However, just a few days ago, she said goodbye to her bold red look and now has a more pretty pastel shade.