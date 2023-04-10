Jamie Lee Curtis praises Karol G for defending natural beauty: ‘It’s disrespectful’

Jamie Lee Curtis is sharing her support and appreciation for Karol G after the singer revealed she felt very uncomfortable with her latest magazine cover, as it was pointed out that she was heavily edited. “I’m so happy that Karol G is bringing awareness to an issue I have been concerned about for a long time,” the Hollywood star wrote.

The Colombian artist said she felt “disrespected,” after her “GQ magazine cover was made public,” explaining that she didn’t feel represented by the image, despite having shared her unconformities before it was published.

“My face doesn’t look like that, my body doesn’t look like that and I feel very happy and comfortable with how I look naturally. I understand the repercussions this can have, but beyond feeling it’s disrespectful to me, it’s disrespectful to women who wake up looking to feel comfortable with themselves despite society’s stereotypes,” she wrote.

The actress praised Karol G for being open with her fans and followers, supporting her decision to speak up, and agreeing with her message. “We are human beings. We are not AI and this genocide against what is naturally beautiful is alarming and needs to be talked about,” Jamie Lee stated.

“There are a few people being very vocal,” she added, “and I’m very encouraged that a younger person is joining the chorus of disapproval. The cosmeceutical industrial complex wants you to look in the mirror and hate yourself and then buy their bulls—.”