Ana de Armas and Karol G to debut together on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Ana de Armas is set to make her debut in Saturday Night Live with Karol G! The Hollywood star who is booked and busy with many film projects this year, will be appearing on the popular show on April 15.

The Colombian singer will also be making her first appearance on SNL as a musical guest star on the same day, following the success of her new album ‘Mañana Será Bonito,’ which became the first all-Spanish album by a female artist to hit #1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Karol G will be performing songs from the new album, while Ana de Armas is set to host the show, with fans already sharing their excitement about her opening monologue, which is usually the most important segment for newcomers.

The singer is also preparing to make history in one of the most important music festivals in the world, as she is the first female Latin artist to headline Lollapalooza, following her incredible performance in Coachella last year.

De Armas recently made headlines for her stunning look at the Oscars. The fan-favorite actress walked the red carpet and showed some of the behind the scenes on her Instagram account. “Oscars 2023, that was fun! Last night was the most special night of my career,” she admitted.

She is currently entering the highest moment of her Hollywood career. She’s scheduled to premiere various movies, including “Ghosted,” starring alongside Chris Evans, in which she plays a spy.