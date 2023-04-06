Karol G shares her unconformity with recent magazine cover: ‘My face doesn’t look like that’

Karol G is speaking up about her appearance on her latest magazine cover. The Colombian singer revealed her unconformity with the publication after the photo for the cover was unveiled, explaining that she prefers to show her natural beauty.

Fans of the star are sharing their support following her message on social media. “I don’t know where to begin with this message… Today my cover with GQ was published with an image that does NOT represent me.”

She continued to explain that this is not how she looks in real life, posting a comparison with a recent selfie next to the photo of the magazine. “My face doesn’t look like that, my body doesn’t look like that and I am very happy and comfortable with how I look naturally.”

Karol G says she appreciates the “opportunity” to be featured on the magazine, as she was “very happy when it was confirmed, but despite being clear with my unconformity about the editing on the photo, nothing was done about it.”

The singer says “nothing was done” after she shared her concerns. “As if I needed all those changes to look good.” She also says she “understands the repercussions,” that speaking up publicly about the subject might have, but she says she feels “disrespected.”

She ultimately says she feels she owes it to her fans to be real about the way she looks, and wants to send a positive message to the “women that wake up everyday looking to be comfortable with themselves despite stereotypes in society.”