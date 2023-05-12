Alicia Keys surprised fans with Karol G and Goyo during her first concert in Colombia

Colombians were up for a treat during Alicia Keys’ concert at the Movistar Arena in Bogotá. The American singer, songwriter, and pianist shared the stage with two beloved Latina superstars, none other than Karol G and Goyo.

Goyo started the concert at 8:00 p.m., hyping the attendees with her songs. The 40-year-old Condoto native also honored Shakira by covering a rearranged version of “Antología.”

An hour and ten minutes later, Alicia Keys took over, bringing the house down while performing at her first concert in Colombia. The new yorker rocked a shiny black hooded jumpsuit and layered the look with a hot pink cape jacket.

After greeting concertgoers in Spanish, Keys began her session singing “Nat King Cole” and “Truth Without Love.” The 42-year-old artist said she was looking forward to singing in the country. “I am very excited to be here tonight with you; I have waited for this moment; I want to thank you for your energy tonight,” she told the audience.

The Alicia Keys World Tour is a tribute to her friend, teacher, and iconic recording artist Prince. Adorned with purple lighting, which is a nod to the late artist, Alicia sang fan’s favorite jams, including “The Element of Freedom,” “The Diary of Alicia Keys,” “Keys II,” “Here and “Songs in A Minor.”

She also performed her collab “Calma” in Spanish, featuring Pedro Capó, and “Looking for Paradise” with Alejandro Sanz. Alicia honored the language and Latin American music by including other artists‘ melodies, such as “Mi Gente” by J Balvin.

The night turned even more magical when she sang “Empire State of Mind,” a hymn to her hometown, which caused euphoria among the fans.

The same euphoria then spiked when the singer finished “Girl on Fire,” “Superwoman,” and “Fallin” and introduced what she described as “the big surprise of the night,” adding, “Ladies and gentlemen, let’s welcome my sister, Karol G.”

Immediately after, Karol G’s latest track, “Mañana Será Bonito,” began playing, then being interrupted by the first notes of “No one.” Alicia Keys and Karol performed together in English and Spanish.

Visibly moved by the moment, the 32- year-old Medellín native told Alicia that Colombia loved her and encouraged the concertgoers to applaud her. Karol also thanked the pianist for inviting her to perform and fulfill the dream of singing by her side.

Keys closed the show with “If I Ain’t Got You” and allowed the 14,000 attendees to be in the choir.

This Alicia Keys Latin America Tour ends in Mexico, with two shows scheduled for May 14 and 17. The fifteen-time Grammy Award winner will continue with the “Keys to the Summer Tour.”