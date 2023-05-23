Karol G opens up about Shakira collaboration: ‘I couldn’t believe it’

Karol G has many reasons to celebrate. The Colombian star released a new record this year, which made her the first female with an all-Spanish language album hit number 1 on the Billboard 200 charts. She was featured in the cover of Elle Magazine, where she discussed her record and her experience working with Shakira.

Karol G and Shakira collaborated on “TQG,” a song about heartbreak, which provided some meta commentary on both singers’ public break ups. Karol G revealed her shock and “pinch-me” moment over shooting a music video with Shakira. “When we were filming the video, and [Shakira] was shooting her scenes, I was sitting and watching, and my life flashed before my eyes,” she said. “I was thinking about the World Cups she performed in. I watched Wizards of Waverly Place, and she was in an episode. I couldn’t believe it.”

The profile breaks down some of Karol G’s upcoming projects, including her appearance in the Netflix TV series “Griselda,” where she’ll star alongside Sofia Vergara, and her upcoming string of shows, where she’ll headline various stadiums in the US.

Earlier this month, Karol G celebrated another amazing milestone. She surprised fans at Alicia Keys’ concert in Colombia and shared an Instagram post where she revealed she was a longtime fan of Keys, adding in a video of herself singing “Try Sleeping with a Broken Heart” when she was younger.

“Life never ceases to amaze me,” Karol captioned the post. “Every day I convince myself more that those 13 years of believing, dreaming and working, between one video and another, WERE ALL WORTH IT!! Every Tear And Every Celebration! Singing songs of her in videos for YouTube could have been the only thing that connected us but God is this cute and well, there it is, Alicia Keys and Karol G on the same stage!”

