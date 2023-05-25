Karol G is the only Latina featured in ‘Barbie’ soundtrack

While we (not so) patiently wait for the summer and the premiere of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie, Warner Bros. announces the film’s soundtrack, which includes Karol G.

The Colombian singer is the only Latina and Spanish-speaking performer on the list, which includes Tame Impala, Haim, Charli XCX, and Ice Spice.

As Rolling Stone reports, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, Pink Pantheress, and Khalid are on the list too. Although they are not singers, Ryan Gosling (Ken) and Margot Robbie (Barbie) also feature on the soundtrack. The playlist is set to be released on the same day as the movie, on July 21.

Karol G took to social media to share the news and tease that her track is a reggaeton. “I’ve been wanting to record songs that reminded me of Panamanian classics that I danced and sung many years ago, and I still enjoy today,” she wrote.

Margot Robbie is giving life to the legendary Barbie in the highly-anticipated live-action adventure movie of the same name. The film will be released on July 21, 2023, and includes Ryan Gosling as Ken.

Other cast members include Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Hari Nef, Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, and Michael Cera.