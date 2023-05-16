Eva Mendes rocks a t-shirt with a picture of her husband Ryan Gosling dressed as Ken

Eva Mendes is proud of her husband’s new role as Ken, and she is showing her support by wearing a t-shirt with Ryan Gosling. The actor who stars in the upcoming movie Barbie appears across the garment in full character.

The 49-year-old actress wrote she “Got that real big Kenergy. Coz girls is players too.”

Gosling’s Barbie film is set to hit theaters on July 2 and is also starred by Margot Robbie, Issa Rae, America Ferrera, Dua Lipa, Emerald Fennell, and Will Ferrell, amongst others.

Fans were looking forward to seeing Ryan and Eva during the Barbie premiere as they have only walked together on a red carpet once during the release of 2012’s The Place Beyond the Pines.

©GettyImages



Actors Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling attend “The Place Beyond The Pines” premiere during the 2012 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 7, 2012 in Toronto, Canada.

Unfortunately, this won’t happen after the Cuban-American star said she won’t attend. “What a cool comment, thank you. But we don’t do those things together,” she responded to a follower. “Like these photos, I’ve been posting, I’m only comfortable posting because it’s already out there,” the actress added.

It is unknown if the actor will bring his daughters to the red carpet; however, in 2022, Gosling spoke about how they reacted after learning he was playing Ken. “They can’t for the life [of] them understand why I want to play Ken because nobody plays with Ken! But that’s why we must tell his story,” he joked during an interview with Heat magazine.

On June 15, 2022, Warner Bros released the first look at Gosling and Margot Robbie, as Barbie and Ken and the internet exploded. Days later, Mendes joined The Talk, where she gushed about her man. “Well, first of all, I saw the photo, and the 14-year-old in me was like, ahhh,” she said with a smile. “But you know it’s a funny photo, and he’s trying to be funny, so it worked on all levels, but when I saw it -he sent it to me from work- I was like, ‘can I please have that underwear? Please, I never ask for anything.’”

©Warner Bros. Pictures





Mendes revealed that she got her hands on his underwear and was wearing them under her dress. “There was something about the image that sparked my, you know, little teenaged [self],” she said.