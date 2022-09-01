Barbie honors Madam C.J. Walker, the first self-made female millionaire

Barbie is continuing to honor powerful and inspiring women. Today they revealed the Gloria Estefan doll for her birthday, and last week they also introduced one for Madam C.J. Walker as apart of their Inspiring Women series.



Walker is considered the nation’s first documented self-made female millionaire and was born Sarah Breedlove in 1867 on a Delta, Louisiana cotton plantation. She is the daughter of Owen and Minerva Anderson Breedlove, both former slaves.



She created specialized hair care products for African Americans after suffering from a scalp ailment that resulted in her own hair loss. Walker worked for the successful hair-care product entrepreneur Annie Turnbo Malone before experimenting with her own products.

Her Barbie is sculpted to her likeness and wears a full-length skirt and a blouse with a beautiful floral print and ruffled details. A Madam C.J. Walker’s Wonderful Hair Grower accessory completes her look.

Walker Manufacturing Company started selling Madam C. J. Walker’s Wonderful Hair Grower in 1906. She established Madam C.J. Walker Laboratories in 1911 and began recruiting sales agents in major cities across the country. Read lessons every beauty entrepreneur can learn from Madam C.J. walker’s life here.