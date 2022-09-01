Dolly Parton launches pet collection for a good cause: ‘Doggy Parton’

Dolly Parton is expanding her business empire. This time the singer is starting a new venture for our furry friends in partnership with SportPet Designs.

The iconic singer has the perfect name for her new business. ‘Doggy Parton’ will give fans the option of choosing adorable dresses, shirts, squeaky toys, and more.

©Doggy Parton





Proceeds for the stylish new collection will provide funds to a rescue organization for displaced animals. The new products will be available first on Amazon, and more retailers are in talks to include the collection.

Dolly is sharing her love for pets, explaining the reason for her new venture, in an effort to help animals. “Puppy Love‘’ was my very first record and 6 decades later, my love for pets is stronger than ever.”

©Doggy Parton





She continued, “This inspired me to start my own line of Doggy Parton apparel, accessories, toys and more with a little ‘Dolly’ flair.”

“Part of the proceeds will support Willa B Farms, a rescue where animals in need find never-ending love. Don’t we all need that?” Dolly declared.