Why Miley Cyrus communicates with Dolly Parton via fax machine

Miley Cyrus is sharing some surprising facts about her relationship with her godmother Dolly Parton, revealing that they communicate via fax, as it seems to be the most effective way to get in touch with the music legend.

The 29-year-old singer, who was recently spotted supporting her friend Pamela Anderson on Broadway, talked about Dolly during her recent interview with Seth Meyers, revealing that she thought it was funny seeing the country star as the face of T-Mobile.

Dolly stars in the most recent commercial for the phone company, advertising their 5G networks, telling viewers to switch to T-Mobile, with the tagline “Do it for the phones.”

Miley referred to the dialogue in the commercial and said, “It was amazing because, you know, she was doing it for the phones, yet every time I coordinate and kind of communicate with Dolly, it’s still through fax.”

“So I don’t know what she’s talking about. She’s rarely on the phone. Next time we have to ‘Do it for the fax machine,’” Miley joked, clarifying that it’s not totally false advertising, as someone uses the phone before showing the fax scans to Dolly.

“Well, we do use the phone, but she does a fax, and then someone scans the fax, and then they put it into a text message, and then that gets sent to me, and it’s always signed,” the singer explained.

Miley admitted that after seeing Dolly using faxes she got curious about using different types of communication, “I’ve started to try and make my own letters because there’s something so amazing just about a connection. It’s just not casual,” adding, “You know that she took the time to get out, I guess, her typewriter.”