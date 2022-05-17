Miley Cyrus makes great entrance: Supports Pamela Anderson on Broadway

Miley Cyrus looked stunning while supporting her friend Pamela Anderson, who is currently on Broadway, starring in the popular production of Chicago as Roxie Hart.

The singer wore a gold leopard dress, attending the show with her mom Tish Cyrus, who wore leather black pants and a black top. The mother-daughter duo enjoyed the performance and went backstage to take a photo with Pamela.

Miley seems to be a big fan of the musical, and wrote a short review after seeing Pamela on stage, praising her for her incredible talent, portraying the iconic character, played before by Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna, Ashlee Simpson, Melanie Griffith, Brooke Shields, Michelle Williams, among others.

“Whatever happened to class?” Miley wrote, making a direct reference to one of the dialogues in the musical, adding that Pamela “as Roxie in Chicago is fabulous! Go see her shine while you still can.”

The singer made the most perfect entrance at the Broadway theater, greeting fans after disembarking from a black shuttle with her mom, friends and crew.

Pamela has received many positive reviews since starting her journey as Roxie on Broadway, getting all the attention and excitement from the audience, even receiving a standing ovation after the “Hot Honey Rag” dance number.