Pamela Anderson has her Broadway debut in the musical ‘Chicago’

Pamela Anderson returned to the spotlight in New York City. The actress had her Broadway debut in the musical “Chicago,” prompting hundreds of fans to flock to the city in order to offer her their support.

©GettyImages



Pamela Anderson during opening night of “Chicago.”

NBC News reports that Anderson super fans flocked to the Broadway theater, receiving her work with a standing ovation. Her Broadway performance is only one part of her comeback, which includes a memoir that she’s currently working on, and a Netflix series that details her “real story.” The documentary will also provide viewers with a behind-the-scenes look at her work in “Chicago.” “So they get to see a little bit of me preparing for Roxie as well,” she said in an interview with Good Morning America. She discussed that the role of Roxie Hart felt like it ran parallel to her real life, telling the story of an aspiring actress who becomes a media sensation after she murders the man she was having an affair with.

“The media is so powerful and it’s really kind of — it’s just interesting how it’s affected my life,” she said. “You just got to make the most of what you got. You got to make the most of any opportunity, and sometimes things will seem like a bad thing; you can turn it into a good thing.”

©GettyImages



Pamela Anderson and the cast of “Chicago.”

In an interview with E! News, Anderson explained that she’d “never worked so hard” and that she loved the challenge that a live show presented for herself. “I love to go home tired and feel a sense of accomplishment. I am soaking it all up like a sponge. I have always imagined myself as a dancer or singer (in my head), but I never thought it would be a reality,” she said.

Pamela Anderson was a tremendously famous figure in the ‘90s due to her work in “Baywatch” and her relationship with Tommy Lee, which placed her in the focus of the media. This year has been a big one for her, one where many female icons roles in the media have been reevaluated and analyzed. Anderson’s story was highlighted in the series “Pam & Tommy,” which came out recently. While she wasn’t involved in it or gave it her approval, the story shed a new light on a story that everyone grew up knowing about. The Netflix documentary is the perfect opportunity for Anderson to speak the words herself and set the record straight.