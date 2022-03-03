Pamela Anderson teams up with Netflix for a new documentary about her life: ‘Not a victim, but a survivor’

Pamela Anderson wants to set the record straight, teaming up with Netflix to produce a new documentary about her life. The iconic star announced the upcoming project with a handwritten note, declaring that she is “Not a victim, but a survivor. And alive to tell the real story.”

Pamela referenced her life in the note, describing it as “A thousand imperfections. A million misperceptions. Wicked, wild and lost,” adding, “Nothing to live up to. I can only surprise you.”

The 54-year-old actress has been the subject of controversy since early in her career. Now Pamela is back in the spotlight, following the release of Hulu’s ‘Pam & Tommy’ starring Sebastian Stan and Lily James, which is centered around her relationship with Tommy Lee, and while the series has been a success for the streaming service, the story has been told without her consent.

Now she is ready to tell her side of the story, with all the support of her family and friends, including her children with the ‘Motley Crue’ rock star, Brandon Thomas Lee, who serves as a producer on the project, and her younger son Dylan Jagger Lee.

Brandon and Dylan reposted Pamela’s note, highlighting the phrase, “The real story,” referring to the project that has been described as “an intimate portrait embedded in the life of Pamela Anderson as she looks back at her professional and personal path and prepares for the next steps on her journey.”

And while details about the new documentary have yet to be revealed, it has been reported that it will include exclusive archival footage and personal journals, being this the “definitive documentary about the pop culture icon.”