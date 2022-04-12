Miley Cyrus’ parents Tish Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus break silence after divorce

Miley Cyrus’ parents, Tish Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus, have decided to call it quits after more than 28 years of marriage, and while this is not the first time the celebrity couple split, it seems they now remain friends and are ready to go their “separate ways.”

“We will always be family and look forward to a continued and loving shared experience as friends and parents. We have not come to this decision lightly or quickly but with so much going on in the world, we wanted to provide some clarity and closure, so we can remain focused on what is important,” Billy and Tish shared in a new statement.

The former couple have been together for 30 years, revealing that after “five amazing children and a lifetime of memories” they have decided to go their separate ways, “not with sadness, but with love in our hearts.”

The news comes after Tish filed for divorce in Williamson County, Tennessee, citing “irreconcilable differences” and stating that the pair have not been together in over two years.

“We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths,” the pair wrote, concluding “With Love and Hope… Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus.“

The former couple reconciled a second time before ending their marriage, with Tish revealing in 2017 that “marriage is hard work” and explaining that “a lot of people, when you go through struggles and difficult times, people throw in the towel a little too easy.”