Miley Cyrus recovering from COVID after Latin American tour: ‘It was worth it’

Miley Cyrus is back in Los Angeles, currently recovering from COVID-19 after testing positive for the virus, following her recent tour in South America and facing a number of difficult situations, including an emergency landing and health issues.

The 29-year-old rock star explained that she loved every second of her tour, which was also her first in seven years, performing in Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Colombia.

“Traveling around the world, playin for 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a day the chances of getting Covid are pretty high,” Miley admitted, adding that she has “Covid now but it was definitely worth it.”

Miley was forced to cancel her performance at Janie’s Fund on Sunday, hosted by Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler.

“Unfortunately because of this I’m missing out on Janie’s Fund which sucks because it’s a charity that’s super important to me & my friend Steven Tyler. I am feeling fine so don’t worry about me! Sorry Steven! We’ll have to “Walk This Way” another time!” She shared.

The singer also released her new live album ‘Attention: Miley Love’ featuring 20 of her biggest hit songs and two new songs, ‘Attention’ and ‘You’ which she performed at her New Year’s Eve special with Pete Davidson.

Miley had some incredible and emotional moments during her Latin American tour, sharing the stage with Anitta, and paying tribute to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkings, after his tragic death in Bogotá, Colombia.