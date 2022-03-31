Miley Cyrus is back in LA, goes grocery shopping with her mom and friend

Miley Cyrus is back in the US. After a South American tour where she delivered some great performances, Cyrus is in LA, spending time with her mom Tish Cyrus and her friend, Bradley Kenneth McPeek.
Cyrus was photographed this past Tuesday in an all-black outfit. She wore leggings and threw on a blazer, making the outfit look simultaneously relaxed and stylish. Cyrus was grocery shopping at Erewhon Market, a hub for a variety of celebrities, and was accompanied by her mom and Bradley Kenneth McPeek, who helped her carry groceries.
Miley Cyrus had a few shows in South America, where she performed her most recent record and even dedicated a concert to Taylor Hawkins, the drummer from the Foo Fighters who recently passed away. Cyrus performed in Brazil, Argentina, and had a show in Paraguay that was canceled at the last minute due to the weather.
The shows were a hit with fans, who, due to COVID delays hadn’t seen Cyrus perform her new music in years. Cyrus was unfiltered and down to discuss her personal life onstage, broaching topics like her past experiences with Hannah Montana, her relationship with Nick Jonas and even her divorce to Liam Hemsworth while onstage. In her concert in Brazil, Cyrus helped a couple get engaged and opened up about her past experience with marriage. “Yasss!” she said once the proposal had been accepted. “Forever b—h, yasss! Congratulations! Honey, I hope your marriage goes better than mine. Mine was a f–king disaster.”
In that concert, she also brought Anitta onstage. On an Instagram post, she wrote, “I am so HAPPY for you & your MEGA success! You deserve it! You work so damn hard & are the absolute KINDEST! You showed me such a good time in Brazil! Friends for life! Like all BFFs do we coordinated our looks!”
Cyrus recently announced her first live album, called “Attention: Miley Cyrus,” which will drop on April 1st. The event was recorded during her performance at this year’s Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest, and is made up of 20 tracks.