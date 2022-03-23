Miley Cyrus cancels Paraguay performance after terrifying plane accident: ‘Struck by lighting’

Miley Cyrus has assured fans she is safe, following a terrifying plane accident, making an emergency landing after being caught in a “major unexpected storm.”

The 29-year-old star made a recent performance in Bogotá, Colombia, and was expected to headline the Asunciónico festival in Paraguay, however she was forced to cancel her performance after facing severe weather conditions.

“To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asunción. Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lighting. My crew, band, friends and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing,” Miley shared on social media.

The singer also posted a video of the storm from her plane, showing the damage of the aircraft in an image, adding “We were unfortunately unable to fly into Paraguay. I LOVE YOU.”

Miley also faced health complications in Colombia due to the altitude of the country. Sitting down multiple times and drinking lots of water, the singer said “You guys are way higher than me. I always talk about strength and perseverance, about not giving up, about following. So instead of running, I have to face it.”

And while she continued the concert, the singer admitted she wasn’t feeling good, “I’m going to be very honest with you, I don’t feel good at all, I feel screwed. But I’m gonna stay here as long as I can. I know what you have been waiting for this show, and this means a lot to me. I’m probably going to vomit, not already, but at some point I’m going to vomit.”

Miley was not the only performer affected by the weather conditions in Paraguay, as it was announced that organizers in Asunción had to cancel the first day of the festival, which included Doja Cat, Foo Fighters and Machine Gun Kelly.