Eva Mendes explains why she doesn’t attend red carpets with Ryan Gosling

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have been together for 12 years. Recently, Mendes explained why the couple prefers to keep their relationship private, and informed her followers that she wouldn’t be attending any “Barbie” red carpet events.

The exchange was prompted by a fan, who left a comment on one of Mendes’ Instagram posts. The post showed the moment she and Gosling’s character made in the first film they made together, titled, “The Place Beyond the Pines.” “Magic is real,” wrote Mendes. “We did not meet on set. The magic started way before but here’s a little magic captured on camera. Gracias to the incredible director Derek Cianfrance.”

A fan took to the comments section and wrote: “I really hope Barbie will get through the Awards Season just to see you with Ryan.” Mendes replied and explained that she wouldn’t be joining her husband on any of these events, sharing that the two “don’t do those things together.” She said that the only photos that she feels comfortable sharing with the world are the ones that are “already out there.”

Mendes explained that she and Gosling were only spotted together at a red carpet event one time, for the premiere of “The Place Beyond the Pines.”

Despite the fact that Mendes and Gosling enjoy the privacy of their relationship, she hasn’t completely scratched out the idea of making another film together. The two have acted together only once, but Mendes was featured in his directorial debut, “Lost River.” “I’m still dying to do another movie with him though,” said Mendes in the comments section.