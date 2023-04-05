Eva Mendes shares 10-year-old photo with Ryan Gosling

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have been together for years. The couple has two kids and are very private with their personal life. In a new Instagram post, Mendes reminisced about first meeting Gosling, sharing a set of sweet photos that encapsulate the time they met.

The photos show Mendes and Gosling on the set of “The Place Beyond the Pines,” the film where the two first met. In it, they played Luke and Romina, two young people that had a tumoultuous relationship yet loved each other, having a baby together. The photos show Mendes and Gosling in character, hanging out with a baby and playing around with him. Some photos showed Mendes and Gosling hugging behind the scenes.

“Luke and Romina,” wrote Mendes. “Mi socia just sent me this telling me it’s been 10 years since this film came out. Feels like lifetimes ago.”

Mendes and Gosling met in the year 2011, on the set of the film. The two have remained together since, and have two daughters, Amada, 6, and Esmeralda, 8. While the two don’t share photos of their kids and their day to day lives, Mendes has become more outspoken about her relationship, frequently talking about Gosling and how great of a father and partner he is.

“I don’t talk about Ryan and all the wonderful things he does as a father because I keep that part private,” explained Mendes on social media in the year 2020. “I feel it’s best that I continue to disclose what I’m comfortable with but not involve him or my kids too much. It’s not about being cagey or weird, it’s just about staying private in a public space. Does that make sense? Hope so. Because this is my honest answer.”