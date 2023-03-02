Eva Mendes talks about the relationship she wants to have with her daughters

Eva Mendes took to Instagram to share some parenting advice. In a video, she talked about what she hopes to cultivate in her relationship with her daughters, Esmeralda, 8, and Amada, 6, and what she always tries to do no matter how difficult.

Mendes is wearing a blue dress and talks straight to the camera. “I want my kids, when they get into trouble later on in life,” she said. “I want them to be like ‘I gotta call my mom’ versus ‘Ohh, I can’t tell my mom about this.’ And that’s what I’m looking for, obviously it’s the you can come to me with anything.”

In her caption, she explained her thought process further. “Some good parenting advice I heard and live by. How I think & I hope I’ll get there?…connection. I’m always trying to connect to them. Especially during the hardest times when I don’t want to and I’d rather be mad.”

Following her retirement from acting, Mendes has used her social media as a way to promote her own businesses and cultivate a following of people who are interested in her opinions on parenting and motherhood. In the comments section, many agreed with her take but others had some issues with it.

“No… teens need to have opposing figures. It's healthy for children to have something to rebel against as they become teens and adults," wrote a follower.

While private, with the passing of the years, Mendes has opened up a bit about being a mom and her relationship with Ryan Gosling. "I never wanted babies before until I fell in love with Ryan," she said in an interview with People. "And it kind of worked out to where I was 40 and having my first baby."

"I think I was 42 for the second one, so it worked out in that way that I had a career and then I changed my focus to my family,” she said.