Eva Mendes has the perfect mantra to start your day

Eva Mendes may be taking a break from acting, but she’s been having fun making videos for her social media. On Thursday, the Girl in Progress star shared a video using a viral sound bite, and it’s the perfect mantra to start your day.
In the video, Mendes looks gorgeous in a long colorful dress. “Today I woke up beautiful, fabulous, and powerful,” the person says in Spanish. “And if you want to tell me the contrary, bye.”
Mendes’ fans loved the clip and complimented her in the comments. “You’re so beautiful it’s not even fair,” wrote one user.
Others wanted to know if her husband, Ryan Gosling, is her cameraman. “Okay, pregunta extremadamente importante. How many of these insta videos are actually shot by Ryan G?” asked one curious fan.
The Gosling family moved temporarily to Sydney, Australia, while he shoots The Fall Guy. They were in the United States for the Holidays but seem to be back down under.
On Wednesday, Mendes shared a clip from the Australian Museum with the caption, “Mami life: Museum day.”
Mendes opened up about the move, telling 9Honey Celebrity it was taking some time to adjust to parenting with Esmeralda Amada, 8, and Amada Lee, 6, without their usual support team. “It’s kind of a day-to-day thing. I ask people for advice all the time,” she said.
“I would like to be a bit more balanced, but right now, especially now that we’re living in Sydney, I notice things like, I don’t have my sister here, I don’t have [Ryan’s] sister, I don’t have his mum, I don’t have my mum, so the work is falling on us completely,” she added.
Thankfully, she knows they should make fun memories while they are in the beautiful country. “It’s definitely a bit more stressful, but at the same time, it’s like, ‘Look, we’re here, we’re making some really fun memories.’“