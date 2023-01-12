Eva Mendes has the perfect mantra to start your day

Eva Mendes may be taking a break from acting, but she’s been having fun making videos for her social media. On Thursday, the Girl in Progress star shared a video using a viral sound bite, and it’s the perfect mantra to start your day.

In the video, Mendes looks gorgeous in a long colorful dress. “Today I woke up beautiful, fabulous, and powerful,” the person says in Spanish. “And if you want to tell me the contrary, bye.”

Mendes’ fans loved the clip and complimented her in the comments. “You’re so beautiful it’s not even fair,” wrote one user.

Others wanted to know if her husband, Ryan Gosling, is her cameraman. “Okay, pregunta extremadamente importante. How many of these insta videos are actually shot by Ryan G?” asked one curious fan.

The Gosling family moved temporarily to Sydney, Australia, while he shoots The Fall Guy. They were in the United States for the Holidays but seem to be back down under.

On Wednesday, Mendes shared a clip from the Australian Museum with the caption, “Mami life: Museum day.”