Eva Mendes shares a rare and hilarious look into her and Ryan Gosling’s home

Eva Mendes has moms saying she’s just like us! On Friday, the actress shared a hilarious look into motherhood, as she found her lipstick ruined on the ground. Mendes and her longtime partner Ryan Gosling are the parents of Esmerelda,8, and Amada, 6, who are the likely lipstick-breaking culprits. “WTF?!,” she captioned the post. “Motherhood means never having makeup that’s intact ever again. Any Mama’s out there feel my pain?!”

Mendes and Gosling are very private when it comes to their personal life, and the video shared a rare look into their lives as parents. People in the comments loved seeing things like toys on the ground and clothes unhung. “I love how relatable this is, plus the kid’s toys in the background and clothes on the back of the couch,” one user commented. “Sucks you lost a pretty lipstick though.”

The post also had hilarious comments from mothers sharing similar stories. “Yes! My 6-year-old loves to try mine on and then puts the top back before she rolls it back down and ends up smushing it into the lid!! Ruined a brand new Charlotte Tilbury lipstick like this,” one mama wrote.

“Haha, yes. The kids see us getting ready and putting on makeup, and they want to follow in our footsteps. Unfortunately, our make-up doesn’t survive. Good thing it wasn’t Mascara because that’s hard to clean up talking from experience. Lol. Darn kids,” another added. “My daughter ATE my chocolate bar palette when she was little,” said another.

Others used it as a time to vent. “No, cannot relate. Got bigger problems then a broken lipstick Just normal kid stuff, no big deal,” commented one mom.