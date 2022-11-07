Eva Mendes reveals why she took a step back from acting

Eva Mendes stopped acting in the year 2014. Her last live action role was in the film “Lost River,” directed and written by her partner Ryan Gosling.

In a new podcast appearance, Mendes made it clear that she hadn’t retired from acting, she simply stopped taking roles because she didn’t like anything that was being offered to her. She also talked about the possibility of returning to the big screen.

Since her acting break, Mendes has launched skincare products and a kitchen-accessory line.

Mendes was featured in the podcast “Fitzy and Wippa,” where she explained her decision to step away from the spotlight.

“I was just, you know… I took time off to be with the kids, because they were just so little. Now they’re six and our older one just turned eight,” Mendes said. “But it’s also because, you know, can I say a bad word? It was some pretty s*****y roles being offered to me and I was sick of taking them.”

Mendes shared that if she was going to be away from her daughters and her family, then the film must offer something for her that she can’t turn away from. “I was sick of it, you know what, it’s not worth it,” she said. “If I’m going to go away for a few months and be you know, it better be something that’s damn good.”