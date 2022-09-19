Eva Mendes makes washing dishes with a sponge exciting in her latest video

Eva Mendes knows how to make anything exciting. The retired actress recently shared a video promoting her Skura Style sponge. “No egg on my face - no egg on my sponge,” she wrote in the caption. “My @skurastyle sponge won’t collect yesterday’s food and hold onto it. This technically advanced sponge rinses clean and doesn’t smell!” Mendes continued.

©Eva Mendes





Mendes looked stunning in what we can only assume is her day-to-day house dress. The leopard print dress proved you can feel confident and sexy while cleaning a dirty pan. “I’ll watch sponge commercials all day so long as they feature eva Mendes,” one fan wrote in the comments.

The “Hitch” star has been creating content for her products in the home she shares with Ryan Gosling, who is the handsome face on her iPhone screen, and their daughters Esmeralda Amada Gosling,7, and Amada Lee Goslin,6.