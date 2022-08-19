Eva Mendes has a photo of a very handsome man on her lock screen

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have been together for over a decade, but she still can’t get enough of his face. On Thursday, the actress shared a video of her everyday cleaning must-have, and as she cleaned her iPhone she giggled as she showed off who the lucky person on her lock screen is- none other than The Gray Man star.
“Ok here it is! My everyday cleaning must-haves,” she captioned the video. If you’re looking for a similar iPhone towel, Mendes explained she used the wipe envy microfiber towel to make sure Gosling’s face was clean.
Mendes and Gosling are a very private couple, but the actress, who recently starred in Chopped Liver, has been sharing more posts about her movie star husband on her Instagram page. In late July, the 48-year-old proudly reposted a clip of a blonde Gosling showing off his Spanish.
While Mendes has been sharing more insight into her relationship with Gosling, one thing they won’t budge on when it comes to privacy is their children. The couple shares daughters Esmeralda, 7, and Amada, 6.
In 2020 she explained the reason behind it. “I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids. I’ll talk about them, of course, with limits, but I won’t post pictures of our daily life,” Mendes said on Instagram, per Us Weekly.
“And since my children are so little and don’t understand what posting their image really means, I don’t have their consent. And I won’t post their image until they’re old enough to give consent,” the Hitch star continued.
As for Gosling? He doesn’t have an Instagram at all. He does have a Twitter account, but it’s been inactive since 2018.