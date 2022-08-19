Eva Mendes has a photo of a very handsome man on her lock screen

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have been together for over a decade, but she still can’t get enough of his face. On Thursday, the actress shared a video of her everyday cleaning must-have, and as she cleaned her iPhone she giggled as she showed off who the lucky person on her lock screen is- none other than The Gray Man star.





©Eva Mendes





“Ok here it is! My everyday cleaning must-haves,” she captioned the video. If you’re looking for a similar iPhone towel, Mendes explained she used the wipe envy microfiber towel to make sure Gosling’s face was clean.

Mendes and Gosling are a very private couple, but the actress, who recently starred in Chopped Liver, has been sharing more posts about her movie star husband on her Instagram page. In late July, the 48-year-old proudly reposted a clip of a blonde Gosling showing off his Spanish.