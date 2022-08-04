Watch Eva Mendes play Miss Cuba in comedy show

Eva Mendes is back on the big screen. Sort of. The actress joined her friend and filmmaker Shannon Plumb in “Chopped Liver,” Plumb’s comedy sketch show.

Mendes shared a clip showing her work on Instagram. In it, she’s dressed up as Miss Cuba, a beauty contestant pageant who is very upset over winning the title in a tie alongside Miss America. “Miss Cuba, you are beautiful, but you will be deported after this show,” says the host of the pageant.

“I’m so excited to be a part of this episode of CHOPPED LIVER !!! A sketch comedy show from my favorite beautiful clown @shannonplumb Follow her for more hysterics ! Link in my bio for full episode.Can’t wait to hear whatcha think !” she captioned the post.

The sketch show is almost 30 minutes long and is the third episode of Plumb’s series, made up of a variety of sketches that make fun of celebrities, cultural differences, and more. Plus, in the third episode, Mendes gets the chance to show off her fluent Spanish, something that we sadly haven’t seen much of in her film work.

Mendes and Plumb have been friends for some time now, with their husbands being frequent collaborators. Plumb is married to Derek Cianfrance, a film director who’s worked with Ryan Gosling on various occasions, including “Blue Valentine” and “The Place Beyond the Pines,” which is Gosling and Mendes‘ first film together.

While Gosling and Mendes started dating after “The Place Beyond the Pines,” the two made another film later on, called “Lost River.” It was directed by Gosling and it starred Mendes.