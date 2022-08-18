Did Khloé Kardashian or True Thompson have the best outfit this week?

Khloé Kardashian, who had some recent drama with a designer, and her daughter True Thompson are both fashionistas. This week the 38-year-old shared photos of True in an all-pink look with a tiny customized Louis Vuitton purse.
It seemed like True had won outfit of the week, but on Thursday, Koko shared photos of herself in an all-black faux leather look. Prompting the question, who had the cuter outfit this week?
They both accessorized with sunglasses, but they wore very different shoes. Koko went for an open-toed black and gold stiletto while True kept it casual and cute with pink crops.
Both outfits were great but, the weather should be taken into consideration. Assuming Kardashian is in Los Angeles, it has been hitting atleast 88 degrees every day. Meaning she was likely a little hot in the faux leather, while little True was wearing a perfect summer outfit that kept her cool, and relaxed.
Taking the comfortable shoes, customized LV purse, and season, it seems, like True is the winner.
Don’t get too excited, Kim Kardashian’s ex Pete Davidson will barely appear in ‘The Kardashians’
10 times the Kardashian’s outfits made no sense
Kanye West’s Yeezy GAP line is being displayed in giant trash bags
The mother daughter duo have recently welcomed a little boy in their life. It was announced on August 5 that Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed their second son via surrogate. A couple of days later, E! Shared an update from a Kardashian insider. “They are all truly ecstatic about welcoming a new baby,” the source said.
The 4-year-old has even been helping out with the baby. “True is old enough that she can really help out and be involved with feedings and diaper changes. She is loving being a big sister,” they continued.
“She loves watching her and seeing her in this new role,” the source explained. “She’s in heaven with all of it and feels so blessed she was able to give True a sibling.”
Hollywood Life later reported that the Good American founder and serial cheater already had a custody agreement, with Khloe having sole legal and physical custody of their son full-time.
“However, Tristan is so excited to have welcomed a son because he really wanted another boy. Even though Khloe will have full custody of the baby, she’s more than happy for Tristan to be present in their child’s life as much as he wants,” the insider explained.
As for the name, Koko is taking a page out of Kylie Jenner’s book and hasn’t released it yet.