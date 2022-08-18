Did Khloé Kardashian or True Thompson have the best outfit this week?

Both outfits were great but, the weather should be taken into consideration. Assuming Kardashian is in Los Angeles, it has been hitting atleast 88 degrees every day. Meaning she was likely a little hot in the faux leather, while little True was wearing a perfect summer outfit that kept her cool, and relaxed.

Taking the comfortable shoes, customized LV purse, and season, it seems, like True is the winner.



The mother daughter duo have recently welcomed a little boy in their life. It was announced on August 5 that Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed their second son via surrogate. A couple of days later, E! Shared an update from a Kardashian insider. “They are all truly ecstatic about welcoming a new baby,” the source said.

The 4-year-old has even been helping out with the baby. “True is old enough that she can really help out and be involved with feedings and diaper changes. She is loving being a big sister,” they continued.

“She loves watching her and seeing her in this new role,” the source explained. “She’s in heaven with all of it and feels so blessed she was able to give True a sibling.”

Hollywood Life later reported that the Good American founder and serial cheater already had a custody agreement, with Khloe having sole legal and physical custody of their son full-time.