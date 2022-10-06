Eva Mendes praises handsome husband Ryan Gosling for his new Gucci campaign

Eva Mendes is a proud wife and Ryan Gosling’s number-one fan. The Cuban actress took to Instagram to praise the father of her daughters after his new Gucci campaign. “Ummm……YES PLEASE,” she captioned her Instagram post.

The pair have been together for 11 years, but Eva still seems to have the same feelings for her better half.

Gucci chose Ryan Gosling for their latest “Valigeria” campaign. As an ambassador, the star follows in the footsteps of Jared Leto, Harry Styles, and Lana Del Rey.

Ryan x Gucci’s campaign focuses on the luxury brand’s travel accessories. Photographer Glen Luchford was in charge of capturing the vision, which included the actor modeling next to pieces from the Gucci Savoy collection.

Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele personally selected Gosling as the company’s new face because he matches Gucci’s ideals. “Travel for Gucci was never purely physical. Gucci is the brand that accompanied the artists, writers, actors, and directors of Hollywood on their journey,” Michele said.

On the other hand, Eva doesn’t mind being purely physical. In August, the actress shared a video of her everyday cleaning must-have, and as she cleaned her iPhone, she giggled as she showed off who the lucky person on her lock screen is- none other than The Gray Man star.

Mendes and Gosling are a very private couple, but the actress, who recently starred in Chopped Liver, has been sharing more posts about her movie star husband on her Instagram page. In late July, the 48-year-old proudly reposted a clip of a blonde Gosling showing off his Spanish.