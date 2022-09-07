The most worn fashion designers at Venice Film Festival 2022

Giorgio Armani is the most popular designer of this year’s Venice Film Festival so far, a new study reveals. The study, conducted by luxury watch experts Chrono 24, analyzed as many looks from more than 200 celebrities from the last six days of the Festival in Venice to discover which designers have been chosen the most for red carpets, press calls, and arrivals.

Giorgio Armani has been the top choice so far among celebrities from all over the world, with a whopping 45 celebrities wearing the designer during the first six days of the festival.

Among the stars who chose the Italian designer is Tessa Thompson, who wore a statement piece by Armani Privé from the autumn/winter 2009 couture show. The outfit comprised a strapless silver dress with a cascading peplum waist and embellishments on each side.

©GettyImages



Tessa Thompson attends the “White Noise” and opening ceremony red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2022 in Venice, Italy.

“Euphoria” on-screen sisters Sydney Sweeney and Maude Apatow also chose Armani, matching in black gowns. Sweeney wore a dress with a navy satin neckline and a large bow, while Apatow opted for a strapless gown that billowed at the bottom.

©GettyImages



Maude Apatow and Sydney Sweeney attend the “Bones And All” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 02, 2022 in Venice, Italy.

In addition to the dresses, several Armani suits were spotted, including Adam Driver, Regé-Jean Page, Jaime Llorente, and Italian actor Luca Argentero.

Valentino, the fashion house founded by Italian magnate Valentino Garavani, comes in second with 17 looks throughout the festival. During recent shows, Valentino highlighted the recurring theme of “Valentino pink,” a counterpart of the infamous “Valentino red”; however, the Festival has also shown a different side of the designer.

During the inaugural day, Julianne Moore wore a sheer, heavily sequined ensemble, including a black bodysuit and sweeping cape, with sparkling embellishments to the red carpet of “White Noise,” while Emma Chamberlain chose a red vintage dress from Valentino’s 2007 archives.