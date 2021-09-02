Georgina Rodríguez may not have been at the Dolce & Gabbana show in Venice, Italy over the weekend but she’s there now for the 78th annual Venice film festival and she is ready to slay. The fiancee of Cristiano Ronaldo arrived in style, dripping in diamonds, and has shared gorgeous photos of her outfits. Her trip comes after her soccer professional boyfriend‘s $17.7 million transfer deal with Manchester United. The festival officially started today Wednesday, September 1st and Rodriguez has already shown off 2 stunning looks. It’s no secret she and Ronaldo like jewelry, and their collection is in the millions so of course she had some extravagant pieces on. Check out how Rodriguez arrived for the festivities and her stunning red carpet looks below.