Celebrities are going crazy for the new Adidas and Gucci retro collection

Adidas and Gucci have unveiled what seems to be the most iconic fashion collaboration of the year, and while the exclusive collection was just released, celebrities are already wearing many of the sportswear and athleisure attires.

Designed by Creative Director Alessandro Michele, Gucci described the collection as one that “expands on the sartorial streetwear creations with a spectrum of sport-inspired pieces in which the heritage of both brands is encoded in a trio of lines.”

©Adidas x Gucci





“Adidas x Gucci merges the emblems of the House with those of the iconic sportswear brand,” the fashion brand declared, with many of the items available online and in selected stores.

For the campaign, the brand was inspired “directly from an archival 1979 Adidas catalogue,” adding a contemporary twist, “the visuals come alive with energetic individuals stretching, running, or dancing in place to a soundtrack of pensive phrases portraying how the collection sparks infinite interpretations.”

©Adidas x Gucci





Among the celebrities wearing the coveted collection, which includes oversized hoodies, dresses, tracksuits, and more, Harry Styles has already been photographed wearing the Gucci Adidas Gazelles.

James Harden was spotted wearing accesories from the new collection, including a red duffle bag with the logos of both brands to the 2022 NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Jodie Turner-Smith and David Banda are also fans of the Adidas x Gucci collaboration, with Jodie wearing the iconic dress to the Met Gala after party, while David attended the WBA World Lightweight Championship in New York wearing the same red dress, accompanied by his mother Madonna, who wore the original dress in 1993, and served as inspiration for the new piece of the collection.