Eva Mendes’ tattoo hints she & Ryan Gosling could be married

Eva Mendes shared a photo that got her fans speculating.

The photo is a portrait and it shows her looking straight at the camera, with her arm crossed over her face clearly displaying a new tattoo that has fans wondering if she married her longtime partner Ryan Gosling.

The tattoo reads “de Gosling,” which could suggest that two are married. In Spanish, women keep their maiden name and add their husband’s name preceded by a “de”, making it clear that that’s their last name through marriage. Her married name would be Eva Mendes de Gosling. She captioned it with two black heart emojis and some crossed swords.

While Mendes’ tattoo could simply be a loving tribute to her long-term partner, it seems pretty pointed to share a photo with it front and center.

Mendes and Gosling at the premiere of “The Place Beyond the Pines”

Followers were quick to mention the tattoo, writing, “Omg!!!”, “Cutest couple in the world,” “Family goals,” and more.

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have been together since the year 2011, when they shot the movie “The Place Beyond the Pines” together, where they played each other’s love interests. Since, the couple has kept their relationship private, avoiding making red carpet and press event appearances together. This year, Mendes has been much more present on social media, often talking about her relationship with Golsing and how much she loves him. They have two daughters: Esmeralda, 8, and Amada, 6.