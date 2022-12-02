Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate four years of marriage

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are celebrating four years of marriage. The Hollywood couple took to social media to tribute to each other and remind everyone their love is forever.

“And just like that, it’s been 4 years,” Nick wrote to his wife. “Happy anniversary my love. @priyankachopra.” Priyanka, who is also the mother of the singer’s daughter, also wrote sweet words for her husband. “Find yourself a guy that reminds you everyday that you’re loved. Happy anniversary babe.”

Chopra and Jonas tied the knot in multiple wedding celebrations in November and December 2018. In January, the two presented their first child, born via surrogate.

“Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is,” Nick wrote on Instagram, talking about how his newborn daughter, Malti Jonas, spent 100 years in the hospital.

“We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it M! Mommy and Daddy love you,” he added.

On Father’s day, Chopra shared a photo of Jonas and his daughter, wearing matching customized shoes. “Happy 1st Father’s Day my love. To watch you with our little girl is my greatest joy..what an amazing day to come back home… I love you.. here’s to many more,” she wrote to her husband.

While the first-time parents have been sure to protect her face from the public, they have shared adorable glimpses of Malti Marie —a nod to their mothers, Madhu Malti, and Denise Marie.

In August, the actress shared two super cute photos on her Instagram, which amassed over 2.5 million likes.